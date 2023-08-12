Momina Iqbal shares experience of negative role in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal speaks up on her experience of essaying a negative character in ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’. In her latest outing on ‘Good Morning Pakistan’, with co-star Humayun Ashraf, actor Momina Iqbal talked about her new serial and her experience of working with the team.

When asked if portraying a negative character like Falak on screen had any impact on her real life as well, the actor shared that earlier it used to but not anymore. “When did such a character earlier for the first time, I noticed that I used to get into a fight easily,” she told the host. “But this time the team that I’m working with and because of the director, the vibes on the set is very friendly, so it didn’t impact me like that,” she explained. “Even if I felt like that for a while, I used to start crying after doing a scene.” Commending the actor on this newly learnt skill, her co-star Ashraf asserted that previously she would take the character too seriously and start living in it – like any great actor – but during the shooting of ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ he noticed a completely different and more mature personality of the ‘Samjhota’ actor. As for ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, the tale of jealousy and envy between friends, also stars Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed with Ashraf and Iqbal. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwar, Atiqa Odho, Humaira Asghar, Zafar Mehmood, Sadaf Ahsan, Jawaid Iqbal and Rohi Ghazali. Syed Faisal Bukhari’s directorial, written by Tahir Nazeer, airs Monday to Friday at 9pm, on ARY Digital.