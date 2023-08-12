Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani put divorce rumours to rest

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani quashed the divorce rumours as the two got papped shopping together with their kids. Days after the two sparked divorce speculations with close sources confirming that Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have decided to part ways, the couple was spotted together by paparazzi in Mumbai, India. In a clip shared by an Indian paparazzo account on the social platform Instagram, the couple can be seen exiting a clothing store in the Santa Cruz region of Mumbai, along with both their kids Diani and Azarius on Friday.

In a rather casual attire, the Bollywood celebrity walked ahead towards the car while his wife followed with the kids. Khan made a brief pause to say something to the shutterbugs and also shook hands before helping Natasha get into the vehicle.

The fans rejoiced about the couple being together amid the separation rumours. For the unversed, it was reported earlier this month that the couple is heading for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Fardeen, son of the late Bollywood legend Feroz Khan, and Natasha Madhvani, daughter of the yesteryear diva Mumtaz, tied the knot in 2005. They are parents to two kids, a daughter Diani Isabella, 10, and a son Azarius, 6.