MOU signed for cultivation of red chilies under CPEC

Chinese leading food firm Litong Foodsigned a memorandum of understanding with Guard Agriculture Research and Services (GARS) for cultivation of red chilies in Pakistan and subsequentexport to China under CPEC framework, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

CEO GARS Shahzad Ali Malik said that under mutual agreement, the criteria for selecting seed production land shall consider the underlined factors such as long-term feasibility, land and water availability. He said in a phased program a total of 200,000 acres of land will be brought under chili cultivation.

“Joint efforts will be made to promote Chili seed breeding, Chili crop production and research with a focus on developing high-quality Chili seeds suitable for the local agricultural conditions and crop production for Litong as per requirement,” the company head added. Shahzad Ali Malik said it will boost chili export to China and improve the profitability of chili growers. He said Pak-China collaboration in agriculture will be further strengthened in the days to come. He said Guard Agriculture Research and Services along with Litong and Longping are also exhibiting together at International Food and Agriculture expo, Karachi.