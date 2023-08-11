Dygert powers to world title in road time trial

GLASGOW: American Chloe Dygert reclaimed the world title in the individual road time trial with a dominant ride over a 36.2km course ending in Stirling on Thursday. Dygert, one of the early starters, stopped the clock in 46:59.80 and was not threatened until Australia’s Grace Brown put in a tremendous finish on a steep cobbled climb. Brown took the silver medal, 5.67 seconds slower than Dygert, with Austria’s Christina Schweinberger completing the podium having finished more than a minute off the pace. It was the 26-year-old Dygert’s second gold medal of the UCI World Championships after easily winning the individual pursuit on the track last week. Dygert also won the road time trial world title in Britain in 2019, destroying the field in Harrogate. But her career was thrown into jeopardy in 2020 when she suffered horrific leg injuries in a high-speed crash as she sought to defend her title in Italy. Dygert required three surgeries to repair the damage and was also laid low by the Epstein-Barr virus in 2022 — a condition that causes chronic fatigue.