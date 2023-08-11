Swiatek reaches Montreal quarters, will stay world No. 1

MONTREAL: Iga Swiatek overcame a lengthy rain delay and a stern test from Karolina Muchova to seal a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory at the Canadian Open that will assure the Pole retains her number one ranking when the U.S. Open warm-up event concludes. Riding the momentum from her fourth title of the season last week at her home tournament, the Warsaw Open, Swiatek looked poised for easy passage breezing through five straight games breaking Muchova twice to claim the first set. But in each of their two previous clashes the contest went three sets and the third encounter would be no different as the Czech charged ahead 4-1 in the second and then after a little wobble, coolly closed out the set to level the match. Just as play was about to begin in the third, rain swept across Montreal sending players to the locker room. They returned and Swiatek broke to open the deciding set but rain once again forced a delay. Later, Swiatek would hold for 2-0 and that would be all the cushion she would need to win the rematch of the French Open final, where Swiatek also prevailed for her fourth Grand Slam title.