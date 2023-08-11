I was offered Katrina’s role in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’: Meera Ji

In yet another bombshell revelation, Lollywood star Meera Jee has claimed that she was offered a role in Shahrukh Khan-led romance film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. In a recent talk show appearance on a private news channel, Meera made some major claims while speaking candidly about the marriage proposals and work offers from Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone.

When asked if she was actually offered the YRF romance musical before Katrina Kaif stepped in to take the lead role, Meera confirmed the news to be true. The ‘Baaji’ actor mentioned that she couldn’t do the project due to trouble in acquiring a visa for London, where the film was majorly shot.

Speaking further of her international endeavours, the celebrity revealed that she has received several marriage proposals from abroad as well as opportunities to live in the US and Canada, which she turned down due to a sense of patriotism. “I had the Canadian PR card. I have an American nationality and a green card. But leaving Pakistan is not a big achievement,” she told the host.

Moreover, Meera also asserted that the ‘365 Days’ star Michele Morrone approached her for work as well. “Let’s work together.’ Once projects finish, we will work together professionally, God willing,” she confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention that the final film of Bollywood’s seasoned filmmaker Yash Chopra before his death, ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, starring Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was one of the biggest hits of the year and bagged several accolades.