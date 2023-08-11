Gohar Rasheed acknowledges betrayal in love

Gauhar Rasheed recently spoke up about some personal aspects of his life. He is well known for his influential portrayals of negative roles in well-liked dramas including “Digest Writer,” “Mann Mayal” and “Raaz-e-Ulfat.” The actor from The Legend of Maula Jatt said that he had experienced his fair share of heartache as a result of infidelity when asked about his love experiences. In his words, “Cheating in love is something that happens in life due to its natural ups and downs.” Despite having a distinguished acting career, he acknowledged that he first struggled with self-doubt. “I lacked the confidence to believe that I could be an actor,” he admitted. I didn’t think of myself as being conventionally gorgeous back then and the industry frequently links hero parts with fair skin, striking eyes and a particular appearance. Rasheed admitted that he was first put off from pursuing an acting profession by these opinions. He even considered taking a job behind the camera. But as he entered the theatre, his journey took a different turn and he gradually gained confidence. The Maan Mayal actor emphasised the value of not letting other people determine your value as he looked back on his journey. He advised people to reject the impact of other people’s remarks and ideas, saying, “Ultimately, we should never let anyone else’s judgements shape our self-perception.”