Mohib Mirza’s birthday message for daughter goes viral

Actor and television host Mohib Mirza penned a sweet birthday message for his daughter Meissa Mirza on the social media application Instagram. Mohib Mirza wrote that he misses her every day. “Happy Birthday, my first born dukhtar (daughter),” the text on the picture read. “I think abou you every single day! From my heart to your heart… I love you meri beti (my daughter).” In the caption, Mohib Mirza wrote that August 11 is the most memorable day of his life as it is his daughter’s birthday. Aamina Sheikh and Mohib Mirza married in 2005 and welcomed their daughter Meissa Mirza in August 2015, who is their only child. They ended their marriage in 2019. The actor said he doesn’t know where his daughter is in an Instagram post. The rumours of him being engaged to fellow celebrity Sanam Saeed after the latter’s 2022 recap video made rounds on social media. Later, in a podcast appearance, he talked about on their relationship and said, “Sanam means beloved and Mohib means a lover and rest is self-explanatory.”