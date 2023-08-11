PPP to form next govt: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP will form the next government He made these remarked in conversation with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter leadership. During the meeting, political and organizational situation of the province were discussed.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari instructed PPP delegation for house-to-house contacts for general election preparations and directed workers to start preparations The workers of the PPP should put their manifesto in front of the people, Bilawal Bhutto said.