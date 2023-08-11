Capital Valley’s balloting of plots launched

The first computerized balloting of plots was conducted in Capital Valley Islamabad, which is located at a distance of zero kilometers from Islamabad International Airport. CEO Capital Valley Suhail Nawaz Cheema launched the computerized balloting of Capital Valley.

Plot numbers were allotted to members who paid 50% in balloting. Overseas Pakistanis expressed their full confidence in the Capital Valley. Speaking at the event, CEO Capital Valley Suhail Nawaz Cheema thanked all the members and realtors for their trust and reiterated his commitment for quality and timely completion of the project. CEO Town Planner Urban Solutions and CEO SKB Fazl-e-Bilal promises quality and modern designing and development of the project keeping in mind the modern requirements. Director Marketing Syed Nasir Jalil and Director Sales and Operations Syed Ibrahim John of Capital Valley also participated in balloting-launch. Capital Valley members and realtors attended the function and expressed their confidence.