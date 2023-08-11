Mark Coles quits as women’s team head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Thursday that Mark Coles, the head coach of Pakistan’s women’s national cricket team, has resigned due to personal reasons.

Coles will not be available for the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa, which begins on September 1 in Karachi, according to a press release from the PCB.

Coles, who previously served as head coach of the women’s team from 2017 to 2019, was re-appointed in April of this year.

“The PCB would like to extend its gratitude to Mark Coles for his brief stint with the women’s side and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” the PCB stated.

It went on to say that Coles’ replacement would be announced in “due course.”

Following the South Africa series, the Pakistan women’s team will compete in the Asian Games in China.

The Pakistan women’s team will be aiming for a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals after winning the top prize in the previous two editions, which were held in Guangzhou, China in 2010 and Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

According to the ICC T20I rankings and tournament regulations, the Pakistan women’s team will compete in the event beginning with the quarter-finals on September 22-24.

On September 25, the semi-finals will be held. Meanwhile, the final and bronze medal match will be held on September 26.