Nawaz to return in mid-September: Latif

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that without Mian Nawaz Sharif it is impossible to turn around the country back to the path of prosperity and economic growth. He said the PDM-led government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif tried its best to make a prosperous Pakistan during its 15 months’ time.

“Mian Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan in mid-September to participate in the elections and lead the country towards an affluent path after winning the elections”, said Javed Latif. Addressing a press conference, he said the former PTI’s government had plundered the country during three and half year tenure with the enormous support of an institution however the PDM government led by Shehbaz Sharif tried hard to improve the economy and foreign relations. He said people sitting in institutes, the general public and CPEC opponents have realized that a prosperous Pakistan is impossible without Nawaz Sharif’s coming back on the political spectrum. Today, the nation is facing the results of a conspiracy hatched against Nawaz Sharif in 2015 because all characters of the 2017 elections were part of an international conspiracy, said Javed Latif.

He said the comparison of Nawaz Sharif and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with the chairman of PTI is unjustified because he enjoys the blessings of Pakistan’s enemy powers whereas the previous two PMs were opposed by them for making Pakistan stronger. “Today, people from other institutes blocking Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country but now the people of Pakistan will decide their leader through vote and choose their leader”, added Javed Latif.