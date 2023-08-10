President reaffirms commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to safeguarding the religious, social, political, and economic rights of minorities in Pakistan.

“We assure all minority groups that Pakistan will continue to protect their rights as well as work for their well-being,” the president said in his message on Minorities’ Day observed in Pakistan on August 11.

He called upon religious scholars and the media to educate society about the rights of minorities and promote a culture of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity in the country.

He expressed the hope that through society’s collective efforts, a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan could be forged, where every individual could thrive and contribute their unique talents to the nation’s development.

The president highlighted the distinguished role played by minorities in the nation-building process and appreciated their role in the country’s development.

He expressed his pleasure that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“The Constitution guarantees the political, economic, and social rights of all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs or ethnicity. As Muslims, we find inspiration in the teachings of Islam, which emphatically advocate for the protection of minority rights and equality among all people, fostering a spirit of harmony and unity within our diverse society,” he remarked.

The president said that Pakistan had consistently made efforts for the welfare and upkeep of minorities, including the reservation of a 5% quota in government jobs, and separate seats for minorities in both houses of the Parliament to encourage their active participation in the political and economic development of the country.

Moreover, steps are being taken to provide grants, financial assistance, and scholarships to individuals and students from minority communities to support them in their educational pursuits, besides preserving their places of worship, he added.

He said the aforesaid steps served as a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and representative society in Pakistan.

The president said he had complete confidence that Pakistan’s minorities would continue to play their pivotal role in the national development process.

“On this occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to all minority groups in Pakistan, and I am sure that they would continue to contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of our beloved country,” he remarked.

President Dr. Arif Alvi underscored the intrinsic purpose of Islam as advancement and progress of society. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Centre and Research Institute here on Thursday, he emphasised that engaging in charitable endeavours was a distinctive trait of Muslims. He lauded those who contribute to their nation’s betterment, labeling them as true heroes.

President Alvi’ss speech centered on the idea that Islam encourages a spirit of compassion and mutual support among individuals. He reiterated that while governments may change, the underlying national structure endures. Highlighting the growth of philanthropy among Muslims after the formation of Pakistan, he stressed the pivotal role of individuals in assisting the marginalised.

Drawing from the examples set by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Khulafa-e -Rashidin, President Alvi conveyed the importance of service to humanity. He pointed out that Islam assigns societal responsibilities, a notion evident from the Quran’s opening chapter. Pakistan’s core objective, he maintained, is rooted in Quranic teachings of serving society and nurturing a strong sense of responsibility.

The president encouraged virtues such as charity, truthfulness, respect for elders, empathy, and cooperation, particularly in the younger generation. While acknowledging the government’s role in addressing major issues, he emphasised that every individual in the Islamic framework has a role to play in serving others.

Touching upon Islam’s economic philosophy, President Alvi emphasised the significance of fair wealth distribution. He noted that Islam discourages accumulation of wealth in few hands, aiming for a more equitable society. The principles of equality, brotherhood, charity, honesty, and lawful earnings underpin Islam’s economic framework.

President Alvi highlighted Islam’s emphasis on human welfare and its call to support the less fortunate. He reiterated that the essence of humanitarianism echoes in all religions. The president’s conclusion emphasised Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) dedication to improving humanity’s condition, urging the nation to follow this example for Pakistan’s progress.

The event also featured Dr. Shoaib Saeed, director of the Sarwar Shahida Memorial Cardiac Centre, discussing the centre’s advanced medical facilities for heart patients, exemplifying the principles of care and service spoken about during the event.