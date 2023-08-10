AJK to celebrate I-Day with full zeal: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Pakistan’s Independence Day would be celebrated all across the liberated territory of AJK with patriotic zeal and national fervor.

While presiding over a high-level meeting, held in the state metropolis late Wednesday to review the arrangements being made in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day, the AJK premier directed the concerned departments to ensure that the national flag was hoisted on all government and private buildings.

On the eve of Independence Day, the PM said, torch-bearing rallies should be held in all cities and towns of Azad Kashmir to pay homage to the relentless struggle of Pakistan’s founding fathers.