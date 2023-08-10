Photo exhibition on Swat Valley research held at Tsinghua University

An international symposium and a photo exhibition on the research of Swat Valley and Uddiyana was held at Tsinghua University here on Thursday. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Director General, Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu Jingsong, Vice President of Tsinghua University, Peng Gang, senior officials from the Pakistan Embassy and Tsinghua University and students attended the event. The event was organized by the Center for Pakistan Culture and Communication Studies at Tsinghua University. Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice President of Tsinghua University, Peng Gang said that understanding the historical and cultural background of the greater Gandhara region will help to deepen the cultural, religious, trade and diplomatic links between China and Pakistan as well as increase international awareness and support for the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It will also revive the historical economic and cultural corridor across the Himalayas, Karakoram, and the Hind Kush,” he added.