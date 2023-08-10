CM Naqvi removes General Hospital MS over dereliction

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, paid a three-hour visit to the General Hospital and Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. Many wards in the General Hospital were without functioning air conditioning units, causing discomfort and exhaustion among patients and doctors due to the heat. Beds were even placed on bricks in some areas of the hospital. Patients expressed frustration over delays in operations, and in the orthopedic ward, the sons of two elderly women protested the lack of timely surgeries in front of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took the time to console the protesting individuals and issued immediate instructions to the hospital administration for the required surgeries. However, complaints persisted about the hospital’s disorderly management, delayed treatments, and operations. Expressing his dissatisfaction, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi scolded the General Hospital’s administration, demanding the replacement of the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) Works due to the poor conditions and patient grievances. He also cautioned the Principal of the General Hospital.

Patients and medical practitioners alike lamented the inadequate care and treatment, with claims of receiving only minimal medication during their visits. Complaints included rounds for unnecessary tests and excessive charges of parking fees. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the chaotic state of the entire hospital, particularly the emergency department, and emphasized that while it’s crowded, it could still be effectively managed.

Upon the Chief Minister’s arrival, a cleanup operation began within the hospital wards. He noted that air conditioning units were non-operational in several areas, including the children ward, orthopedic ward, and medical ward. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi engaged with patients and their families to understand the treatment facilities and proceeded to address the issues.

Expressing his annoyance, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi questioned the Medical Superintendent’s regular visits to the emergency department, demanding to know why the hospital’s condition hadn’t improved. He voiced his anger over patients and doctors enduring extreme heat without proper AC, and asked why stored gas for air conditioners wasn’t being utilized. During his inspection, he asked for the AC maintenance contract and criticized the fact that, despite substantial monthly expenses, most AC units were non-functional.

Naqvi has sought a report about the electricity shutdown in an operation theatre of Ganga Ram Hospital and directed Specialized Healthcare Minister Dr Javed Akram and Secretary Ali Jan to hold inquiry. A report be submitted about non-functioning of alternate system during electricity shutdown in operation theatre and action be taken against the those responsible for the negligence. On the orders of the CM, an inquiry team has reached the Ganga Ram Hospital.

Naqvi also paid a visit to the General Hospital where he met with Rizwana, a victim of violence. During his visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended his concern and support to the young girl, inquiring about her current well-being. He expressed gratitude to Allah that Rizwana’s condition had shown signs of improvement, acknowledging that she was on a better path to recovery. He humbly prayed for her complete and swift restoration to perfect health.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspected PS Gulberg, Liberty where he reviewed the progress on public complaints at the front desk and engaged in conversation with citizens submitting their applications. The CM directed for timely action on the applications within the stipulated timeframe and expressed concern over delays in some requests despite 24 hours having passed. He directed that the applicants be informed through email, along with registration of the First Information Report (FIR) message, and the FIR should also be sent via email to avoid repeated visits to the police station.

A couple complained about extorting money from them by policemen at Qaddafi Stadium, upon which CM ordered SP (Model Town) to take action against the police officials. The CM also inspected Roznamcha, Malkhana, the investigation wing and the Gulberg traffic sector. He conversed with the accused confined in lockup, during his inspection of the anti-car lifting cell, to enquire about their cases. He expressed dissatisfaction with the dilapidated condition of the Malkhana and ordered expeditious completion of ongoing work to improve the condition of the police station. The CM also inspected an automated token machine at the front desk and obtained a token number by providing his phone number.