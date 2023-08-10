Security of religious places top priority: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the security of all the religious places including mosques, imambargahs, shrines is the first priority. The security measures will be improved with the effective use of modern technology and available resources.

Usman Anwar said that scholars are ensuring the establishment of peace with the cooperation and consultation of religious leaders, community leaders, members of aman committees, institutions, and will continue to provide the best security to all religious programs in the future.

IG Punjab said that he is deeply grateful for the cooperation of all the stakeholders, including scholars, aman committees, and religious scholars of all Masaliks. In view of the upcoming auspicious occasions of the Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Uras of Hazrat Usman Ali Hajveri (RA), IG Punjab assured that the best security arrangements will be ensured.

He expressed these views today while meeting the delegation of Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab at the Central Police Office, Lahore. The delegation led by Chairman Muttahida Ulema Board Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi included Moulana Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Moulana Syed Ziaullah Shah, Moulana Hafiz Zubair Hassan, Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Moulana Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari and Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanafi.

The Ulema thanked the IG Punjab for arranging the foolproof security arrangements throughout the province during Muharram. Molana Dr. Raghib Hussain Naeemi stated that after long time, not suspending mobile services during the Muharram-ul-Haram processions in the province is praiseworthy. It is due to the strategy and tireless efforts of the Punjab Police Force that Ashura Muharram-e-Haram passed peacefully and no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the province, the delegation commended.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the role and services of Ulemas for maintaining peace in the society are commendable. Fool-proof security of all religious events will be ensured with the cooperation of Ulemas. During the ceremony, senior officers including DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi were present on the occasion.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a commendable step for the health welfare of police personel; Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been made fully functional.

Police personnel and their families have access to modern medical facilities and treatment from specialist doctors of Mayo Hospital.

Dr. Muhammad Umar Sheikh General Medicine will be available on Monday, Dr. Mahmood-ul-Haq General Surgery on Tuesday, Dr. Nazir Muhammad for children’s diseases on Wednesday, Dr. Farooq Ahmed for eye diseases on Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has taken a commendable step for the health welfare of police personel; Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been made fully functional.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar stated that Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh is now under the management of King Edward Medical University, where police personnel and their families have access to modern medical facilities and treatment from specialist doctors of Mayo Hospital.

IG Punjab further expressed that senior professors and expert consultants will be available daily for the treatment and guidance of patients at Police Welfare Hospital.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the step for the health welfare of police personel; Police Welfare Hospital Qila Gujjar Singh has been equipped with modern facilities, machinery and equipment under the supervision of expert doctors from every field.

Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the process of health screening and vaccination of police personnel has been completed across the province and with the cooperation of the Health Department Punjab further measures will be taken for the health and well-being of police personnel.