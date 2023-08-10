WAPDA organizes seminar on impact evaluation of climatic changes on water resources

WAPDA organized a seminar on “Impact Evaluation of Climatic Changes on Water Resources in collaboration with World Bank at WAPDA House today. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) was the chief guest. The seminar was attended by Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Prof. Prof. Dr. Habib Ur Rehman, Senior Social Development Specialist, World Bank Imran ul Haq, researchers, professionals, and experts from various universities. WAPDA Member (Water), General Managers and officers were also present on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman said that climate change is a real challenge across the globe. Pakistan is ranked 8th most vulnerable nation to the climate crisis, according to the Global Climate Risk Index. Pakistan faced twin calamities of drought and floods last year associated with climate change. He said that there is a realization about the issue across the world, and now joint efforts are required to adapt and mitigate the adverse impact of climate change.

The Chairman said that WAPDA is the largest engineering organisation that has been tremendously contributing to off-set the impact of climate change by constructing dams and hydropower projects. These projects ensure food security, mitigate floods and droughts and provide clean and green electricity. WAPDA is constructing a number of mega projects including, Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand, Dasu and Tarbela 5th Extension, which will further enhance WAPDA’s contribution to address the climate issue. He thanked the World Bank and other institutions for funding the environment-friendly WAPDA projects. Highlighting significance of the seminar, the Chairman said that the seminar will help identifying multiple points of confluence associated with impact of climatic changes on water resources for future collaboration to practical solutions.

Speaking at the seminar, Senior Social Development Specialist, World Bank Imran ul Haq said that climate change is a key challenge the entire world is facing, therefore, we need to learn quickly from each other. He also highlighted salient features of the country report on climate change in Pakistan, launched by the World Bank in November 2022. He congratulated WAPDA for organizing the seminar. The seminar was comprised of two technical sessions. The first session was chaired by Dr. Ashraf Tanoli from GIKI and co-chaired by Dr. Sajjad Haider from UET Lahore. Dr. Shakil Ahmad from NUST Islamabad and Umer Masood from UET, Lahore presented their papers. The second session was chaired by Dr. Izhar ul Haq, former GM WAPDA and co-chaired by Dr. Khawar Munir, GM (Hydro Planning) WAPDA. Ms. Sojhla Khan Lodhi from NUST, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Ms. Mariam Javed from University of the Punjab, Alvena Shahid, PhD Scholar from Lahore College for Women University, Dr. Muhammad Shahid from UET, Lahore, Dr. Muhammad Waseem from GIKI, Nasir Hussain from GMRC, WAPDA presented their papers in second session of the seminar.