BOP secures top rank in SBP’s Agriculture Credit Scoring Model for FY-2023

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) introduced a comprehensive Scoring Model to gauge the agriculture credit performance of the banks. Based on this scoring model, banks are ranked according to their sizes. The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has been ranked at 1st Position in the Mid-Size Banks for the FY 2023. It is pertinent to mention here that on an overall basis, BOP’s score is the second highest among all commercial banks regardless of their Tier Size.

This score has weightage of outstanding borrowers, regional / geographical disbursements, outstanding portfolio and overall disbursement with regards to Agriculture sector and includes both Farm and Non-Farm Sectors. BOP has not only increased its agriculture customer base but also booked one of the largest Collateral Free Loans portfolios of Agriculture customers whereby loans are extended for Poultry, Dairy and Animal Fattening against personal guarantee of the borrowers.

Introduction of Customer Centric proposition is the heart of bank’s strategy. Bank has dedicated branches to cater to Agriculture Sector needs, equipped with well-trained Agriculture Relationship Managers. BOP offers extensive products under the Kissan Dost Umbrella which ranges from Lucrative everyday Banking accounts to Need Specific Loan Products.

BOP is also focused to use modern day technology and innovative tools for the well-being of its customers. Recent launch of Kissan Digital Portal is the testimony to this fact, followed by its collaboration with different Agritechs for provision of Advisory Services in respect of Weather Forecasts, Cropping, Pesticide spraying and Utilizing Drones for Sprays to the Farmers. Bank has also collaborated with Punjab Land Record Authority for real time lien marking on Agriculture properties situated in Punjab Province. BOP stands committed to promote development and sustainability of agriculture sector by leveraging its Network and State of Art products and services.