Pakistani hand carved furniture on high demand in global market

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Thursday highlighted the global significance and high demand of Pakistani hand-carved furniture, particularly in America and the Middle East.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Araib Arain, he said It attracts foreigners, tourists and visitors who appreciate cultural authenticity, said a news release issued here.

It serves as a way to share Pakistan’s artistic heritage with the world, promoting cultural exchange and appreciation, he added.

He said hand-carved furniture promotes sustainable practices by valuing quality over quantity that often utilizes locally sourced materials and minimizes the environmental impact associated with mass production.

He said each creation becomes a work of art, preserving the essence of Pakistani culture.

He said hand-carved furniture of Pakistan reflects the rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship of the region that attracts foreign buyers.

He said these pieces often incorporate intricate designs and motifs that are deeply rooted in the country’s history and traditions.

He said the creation of hand-carved furniture involves skilled artisans who have honed their craft over generations and their expertise and dedication contribute to the uniqueness and authenticity of each piece.

He said this uniqueness adds a touch of exclusivity and elegance to interior spaces.