Britney Spears hopes to rebuild relationship with sons

Britney Spears is hoping for a reconciliation with her estranged sons, Jayden and Sean, ahead of their move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the Toxic hitmaker is “sad and disappointed” that her boys are leaving her without even saying goodbye.

The pop star, according to the insider, hopes to “rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday.”

Back in May, K-Fed’s lawyer accused Spears of not consenting to the relocation of their sons with her ex-husband.

Soon after, Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart wrote to Federline and his attorney, accusing them of “creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue.”

Rosengart stated that Spears has no objections to her sons moving to Hawaii with their father and his wife Victoria Prince, calling claims that she was not responding to their requests “false.”

Later, it was revealed that, while Federline encourages his sons to meet their mother before moving to Hawaii, it is unclear whether they will be interested in seeing her.