ODI World Cup tickets to go on sale on August 25

LAHORE: The tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to be played across India, will finally go on sale on August 25, just over 40 days before the first game of the tournament on October 5. The update came from the ICC soon after the revised schedule for the World Cup — also much delayed — was released, with dates changed for nine games including the big-ticket India vs Pakistan fixture. The tickets for all matches not featuring India — in the warm-ups and in the tournament — will go on sale first, on August 25. Following that, there will be a six-phase sale of tickets for games featuring India, the first for their two warm-up games (vs England in Guwahati on September 30 and vs Netherlands/Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3) and then for their games in the main event.