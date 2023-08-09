PRCS, Telenor Microfinance Bank join hands for Cash Disbursement Services

In a significant move to extend support to vulnerable communities across Pakistan, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited have inked a comprehensive framework agreement on Cash Disbursement Services (CDS).

A high-level delegation from Telenor Microfinance Bank Limited, led by Mr. Shahzad Khan, Group Head Corporate Business, met with Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, at the PRCS national headquarters to formalize this vital partnership. The framework agreement, signed by Secretary General PRCS, Muhammad Abiadullah Khan, and Mr. Omar Aijaz Khan, Head of Corporate Sales & Partnerships Telenor Microfinance Bank, outlines the collaborative effort in providing crucial payment and disbursement services to PRCS. Under this agreement, PRCS will facilitate payments through the bank to duly registered beneficiaries following the established Beneficiary Registration Procedure.

Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, emphasized the critical juncture Pakistan faces due to climate-induced disasters and economic challenges, impacting livelihoods across the nation. The Cash Assistance program initiated by PRCS aims to provide vital support to the most deserving and vulnerable members of society, fostering a return to normalcy in their lives. “Our commitment to vulnerable communities is unwavering, and this new partnership underscores our dedication to delivering services to those in need with utmost enthusiasm,” he remarked.

The PRCS-Telenor Microfinance Bank partnership reflects a shared vision to address pressing challenges and contribute to the betterment of society. It is a testament to both organizations’ dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of vulnerable individuals and communities throughout Pakistan.