Pakistan to face off India in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

On Wednesday, Pakistan will face India in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India.

To advance to the semi-finals, the Green Shirts must avoid defeat in the match. India, on the other hand, has already secured a place in the final four.

If Japan fails to defeat China in the first match of the day, Pakistan will also qualify for the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Korea’s loss to Malaysia will benefit Pakistan, but qualification for the semi-finals could come down to goal difference, especially if Japan beats China.

Pakistan currently sits in fourth place on the points table after four games, with five points.

Pakistan and India have each won the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy three times, making them the most successful teams in the competition.

Korea won the title in 2021 after defeating Japan in the final on penalties in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In the round-robin stage, each of the six teams will play five matches, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The final four matches will take place on August 11, with the final the following day.

Schedule of remaining matches

August 9 — Wednesday

Japan vs China

Malaysia vs Korea

India vs Pakistan

August 11 — Friday

Fifth place game – Fifth in group vs Sixth in group

Semi-final 1 – Second in group vs Third in group

Semi-final 2 – First in group vs Fourth in group

August 12 — Saturday

Third place game – Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2

Final – Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2