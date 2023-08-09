Karachi court orders action against use, sale of horns

The judicial magistrate has ordered authorities to take action against sellers and users of toy horns (vuvuzelas) on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday.

As Independence Day approaches, vuvuzelas hang alongside other merchandise at market stalls across the country.

Judicial Magistrate-X (Malir) Syed Anwar Ali Shah has taken strict action under Section 190(c) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the use or sale of vuvuzelas, also known as honking toy horns.

The magistrate also ordered the Sachal and Sharafi Goth SHOs to take strict action against anyone selling or using such toys in violation of the Pakistan Penal Code.

People decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars, and motorbikes with the green colour and Pakistan’s flags every year in preparation for Independence Day on August 14, while residents adorn their houses, bazaars, and markets with flags and lights to express their love for the country on the occasion.

This year marks the 76th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence.