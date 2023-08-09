‘Haddi’ to premiere exclusively

Zee5, the popular streaming platform, has unveiled the premiere of the highly anticipated crime vengeance drama film titled ‘Haddi,’ featuring the versatile Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by debutant filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film will be exclusively available on Zee5. Notably, ‘Haddi’ boasts an ensemble cast, including the acclaimed actor-director Anurag Kashyap, making it a captivating addition to the streaming service’s content lineup.

The narrative of ‘Haddi’ delves into the intriguing realm of vengeance, violence and power, offering viewers a glimpse into the intricate workings of a criminal’s psyche.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes on a dual role, portraying two distinct characters – Haddi and Harika, a transgender woman known for her exceptional adaptability.

Akshat Ajay Sharma, the director, shared his excitement about the film’s release, expressing how the exploration of vengeance, violence, and power within the storyline is set to captivate the audience with its enthralling narrative.

The film is set against the backdrop of a politician-mobster-transgender drama, crafted with meticulous attention to character development and storytelling.

The film’s impressive cast also includes Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma and Saharsh Shukla, ensuring a compelling ensemble performance. ‘Haddi’ is scheduled to be exclusively available on Zee5 in the Hindi language for its viewers.

As the anticipation builds for the premiere, ‘Haddi’ promises to leave an indelible mark on audiences with its gripping storyline, compelling performances and innovative approach to storytelling that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s films are renowned for.