Feroze Khan starts hunting for a life partner for the second time

Pakistani drama actor Feroze Khan is looking for his life partner second time. The actor has decided to marry again and unveiled that he has already started the hunt. The fans were asking the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 actor regarding his marriage plans on social media. The actor responded to their queries related to his future plans. “Do you love your children,” asked a fan on Instagram and suggested Khan to marry to another woman. The social media user also wrote that he is 24 and has two wives. “You only did what you were told. Good job,” the Khaani actor responded. “Journey was started ages ago. I have found that person finally. Let’s see what I do next,” the actor responded to another post. He was asked to start a new journey and find a new person. The actor’s previous marriage had ended in 2022 with Syeda Aliza Sultan. The former couple got married in 2018 and they have two children.