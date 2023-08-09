PM, NA opp leader to mull interim PM’s names today

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has said that he will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today (Wednesday) to hold a consultation on the name of the caretaker prime minister.

When asked if he has proposed the names for the interim prime minister to the PM, Riaz said he has not met the premier yet.

Riaz is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident parliamentarian and became the opposition leader with the support of other rebel MNAs after the former ruling party resigned en masse in April last year.

Responding to another question that the name for interim PM had already been finalised by ruling PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the opposition leader responded: “Say whatever you want, I have my own opinion.”

He went on to say that he had completed deliberations with his allies on the name of the caretaker PM and he is scheduled to meet the prime minister tomorrow (Wednesday).

“My three names are 90% finalised,” he said without elaborating further.

The incumbent government is completing its constitutional term in a few days and PM Shehbaz Sharif had already announced that he would send advice to the president for the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. Under the Constitution, the prime minister and opposition leader are required to hold consultations on the names of the caretaker prime minister.