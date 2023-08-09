PM launches health program for journalists, digitising of federal laws

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the Prime Minister’s Health Program for Journalists, Media workers, Artists & Technical resources; and Pakistan Code, a digital repository of federal laws mobile app and website. Under the health insurance card program, journalists, media workers, artists and technical resources will be able to get world-class health facilities free of charge in 1200 hospitals across the country with annual corporate health insurance worth Rs 1.5 million.

Likewise, with the Pakistan Code website and mobile app, judges, lawyers, legal experts, law students, government officials, and the general public will be easily able to access all types of federal laws. The prime minister on the occasion distributed health cards among prominent journalists including Afzal Butt, Nawaz Raza and others. Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz said for the first time in the history of the country, the government had launched such a facility for the journalists and media workers who work in difficult situations.

He congratulated Minister for Information Marriyam Aurangzeb and her team for their work to finalize this program.

He also felicitated Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarrar for his efforts in launching the mobile app and website.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced to establish a special fund for journalists and media workers under which a Rs 4 million compensation amount would be paid to the families of the journalists and media workers who died in line with their duties. He said this amount would be increased gradually.

The prime minister said ever since he took over the charge in April 2022, he faced immense criticism from journalists. However, he did not complain of any such criticism as he believed in the freedom of media. He said the criticism should be constructive and based on facts. Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as an opposition leader of providing maximum facilities to the journalists and media workers had been implemented. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched multiple development projects for Rawalpindi and Islamabad including Rawalpindi Ring Road and the widening and rehabilitation of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk.The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and high-ranking officers and other dignitaries.

The prime minister performed the groundbreaking of widening and rehabilitation of Islamabad Expressway from PWD to T-Chowk, which will expand the road from four to eight lanes and benefit approximately 1.2 million people. He also performed the groundbreaking of Rawalpindi Ring Road, a signal-free controlled access six lanes connection between GT Road and motorway.

Prime Minister Shehbaz inaugurated an interchange at Islamabad Expressway, which will provide a smooth and safe link for the people on both sides of the road. During the briefing, the officials highlighted the importance of Dadhocha Dam and Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway for the region. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Frontier Works Organization(FWO) and expressed his gratitude to the Capital Development Authority and Rawalpindi Development Authority for initiating and executing the said projects.

“These projects will enhance infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, stimulate economic growth and improve the overall quality of life for the residents of the twin cities,” the prime minister remarked. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Major Tufail Muhammad Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on his martyrdom day. He said Major Tufail Shaheed created an immortal story of protecting the motherland and fulfilling his duty with courage and bravery.

He said Major Tufail Shaheed did not even care about his life for the safety of the country. The prime minister said the entire Pakistani nation pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed for his sacrifice. The nation, he said, was proud of the martyrs and will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and families for the country.