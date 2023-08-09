Pakistan desires strong, successful Southeast Asia: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan desired a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which was critical for the stability and development of the entire continent.

“The more connected and united we are, the more able we would be in overcoming our collective challenges and prospering together as a region,” the foreign minister said in a message on 56th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Day. Extending congratulation to the ASEAN members on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, he said Pakistan shared ASEAN’s vision of amity and cooperation with countries in Asia-Pacific.

“We believe that an integrated Asia promises a prosperous future for all. Pakistan has, therefore, endeavoured to develop partnerships all across Asia particularly with ASEAN countries,” a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying. Bilawal said ASEAN was born on 8 August 1967 as a unique platform for regional cooperation in Southeast Asia. Premised on the core principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference, ASEAN had matured over the last 56 years as a leading organization for peace and development in the region, he added. The foreign minister further said that “ASEAN way” of diplomatic engagement provided a blueprint for regional peace and cooperation.

“ASEAN is today a central pillar of regional architecture”, he said, adding Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN countries had continued to grow both bilaterally and in the multilateral context, with great potential for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and maritime cooperation.

Meanwhile, Bilawal inaugurated a 200-bed children’s hospital under the Sindh Institute of Child Health in Sukkur on Tuesday. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Investment Syed Feroz Shah, Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Provincial Ministers including Syed Nasir Shah, Azra Peechuho, MNAs including Noman Islam Sheikh, Dr Nafeesa Shah, ex-CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, MPAs and other officers were also present. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the OPD Block, Emergency Department and Diagnostic Lab of the Children’s Hospital built with the cooperation of South Korea and handed over the keys of two ambulances for children to the administration of the Children’s Hospital. Dr Syed Jamal Raza and Dr Dabir gave briefings regarding Children’s Hospital.