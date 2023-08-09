IHC to hear appeal about PTI chief’s shifting to Adiala Jail today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday fixed an appeal for hearing today (Wednesday) regarding the shifting of PTI’s head from District Jail Attock to Central Jail Adiala.

The court also removed the objections of the registrar’s office against the appeal and fixed it for a hearing on Wednesday. Addressing the lawyers of the appellant, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that the court could order the provision of the facilities to the prisoner only as per the jail rules. The chief justice also asked the lawyers to give names of the advocates who wanted to meet the former prime minister in jail. The court said that the case would be fixed for hearing tomorrow after the issuance of the diary number. The lawyer prayed to the court that Imran Khan’s wife and his two lawyers should be allowed to meet him in jail.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered authorities concerned to arrange a meeting of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his wife on August 10.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Qaisera Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab, against authorities for not allowing her to see her husband detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) in jail.

The petitioner had submitted that as per law, the families of the detained persons could meet them twice in a week. She had pleaded with the court to direct authorities for arranging the meeting of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with his family. On July 17, the deputy commissioner of Lahore had issued a 30-day detention order for Parvez Elahi on the request of the police.