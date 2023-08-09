Pak-India Cricket

Politics remains deeply embroiled in the gentlemen’s game, especially when it comes to historic archrivals, Pakistan and India. Known to be the most effective icebreakers, (even during wars), a lot is pinned on what would come out of our cricketing interactions. Every single time. It is for this reason alone that Pakistan’s decision to allow its cricket team to travel to India to play the 50-over World Cup is being heralded as a great first step. Fans on both sides of the border can’t seem to contain their excitement because of the tendency of high-stake matches to win hearts and records. Visibly distraught at India’s refusal to participate in the Asia Cup matches being hosted in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board had previously announced a tit-for-tat policy. However, ruining the excitement of an international cricketing event just because Blue Men don’t know what it takes to show sportsmanship would have haunted Pakistan for a long, long time. For every gross violation of international order or decorum committed by India, Pakistan has always tried to act like a bigger, more responsible state. Its aspiration to look past the recent round of rigidity stems from the same approach and should be appreciated as such. It is incredibly easy to snubb our policies as too accommodating but when the odds are stacked against us, a small state, especially when pitted against a super-rich adversary, needs to play its cards with utmost caution.

It can only be hoped and prayed that the Men in Green would show exemplary performance in the melodramatic venues and let their bats and wickets do all the talking. Of course, the Foreign Ofiice’s reservations with reference to our player’s safety in the midst of an ultra-nationalist narrative reigning the roost across India should be paid attention to by the relevant authorities. The safety of Shaheens now lies on their shoulders. *