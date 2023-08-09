Bigoted Policies in Israel

Israeli finance minister’s bigoted suspension of funds to Arab towns and Palestinian education programmes has, for the umpteenth time, unmasked the unjust policies that contribute to precarious peace prospects in one of the most crucial geopolitical hotspots. PM Netanyahu’s leading nationalist-religious horse proclaimed that he would “not apologise for the prioritise of (his) national government.” There’s no harm in toeing a line different than one’s predecessors but to brand an entire population (already pushed to the fringes) as “criminals and terrorists” is a different nasty game altogether. Mr Smotrich is no stranger to spewing vile venom against Israel’s Arab citizens. Earlier in March, his foot-in-the-mouth syndrome ensued in disparaging Palestinians as “people.” Although a quick uproar from the Muslim world and a rather forceful commentary by the US State Department were quick to follow, not much change could be witnessed on the ground. West Bank tensions ran just as high as crackdowns and nightly raids by Israeli policemen continued with the same vigour. With the weight of the grim future already hanging heavy in the air, these counterproductive measures would serve nothing other than intensifying the divide lines. As hundreds of Palestinian students become affected and grievances spread their roots even further, what voices does Netanhayu’s administration expect to guide the movement? If every sliver of opening into development continues to be bolted shut, those who pick up arms to forcibly take what rightly belongs to them cannot be dismissed as whims of a few malfeasants. Palestinians already face numerous restrictions on their movement, including the construction of checkpoints and the separation wall, which often result in the disruption of their daily life; hindering their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. By undoing whatever little good the prior administrations did to restore religious harmony, Jerusalan would reinforce the perception of d second-class citizenship for Palestinians. It better be prepared to deal with the grave consequences. *