IG Punjab for immediate s provision of justice to citizens

The Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar organized an open court in the Central Police Office (CPO) to address the problems of the citizens, in which he issued orders after listening to the problems faced by the citizens as well as the police employees.

Dr. Usman Anwar issued instructions regarding the immediate solution of the problems and provision of justice to the citizens. IG Punjab said that it is the responsibility of the concerned supervisory officers to ensure that the problems of the citizens are solved at the grass root level, Police officers should keep open the doors of their offices for the citizens, ensure that problems are resolved with sincerity.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also issued the orders regarding training, welfare, punishment and transfer posting of police employees and other departmental matters. IG Punjab further said that the best welfare of police employees is the first priority and they are being given the best environment and relief during duty.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the concerned officers to take immediate action on the applications related to admin, discipline and posting. Moreover, on the matter of the viral video statement of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, student Sana Irshad, Dera Ghazi Khan Police immediately contacted the student Sana Irshad and initiated legal proceedings. The Dera Ghazi Khan police team has registered a case on her complaint and further legal action is being taken.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to DPO Dera Ghazi Khan to investigate the incident under his supervision and said that the responsible persons should be brought to justice by completing the investigations from all the aspects of the incident soon. IG Punjab said that the accused who blackmailed or raped the female students do not deserve any mercy. The victim student should be given immediate justice. Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held a meeting with a delegation of under training ASPs of 49th Common who has completed their field training in various districts of Punjab at Central Police Office, Lahore.

The young police officers briefed the IG Punjab about the practical experiences and observations they gained during the field training. ASP Kamil Mushtaq gave a presentation on the challenges of urban policing and crime prevention in Lahore. ASP Sabira Ayub and Shazia Ishaq informed about experiences gave suggestions for improvement in service delivery on policing of rural areas. The other ASPs also presented their observations about the experiences gained during field training in the different districts. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the suggestions of the young officers and ordered them to perform their duties with hard work and dedication.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed the under-training officers to prioritize challenging postings at the beginning of their careers to better prepare themselves for future challenges. IG Punjab further asked them to make the process of public service delivery easier by using modern applications and IT software’s. IG Punjab said that the people have high expectations from the young police officers so improve the police identity with excellent leadership and performance, spend more time with the soldiers, take the best performance from the team as a successful commander. Additional IG Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Additional IGP PHP Abdul Karim, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar and other officers were also present on this occasion.