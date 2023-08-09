Problems of students will be solved: Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Tori inaugurated the Parachinar Working Focus Grammar School at the headquarter of Karam district. Secretary Welfare Board Irfan Wazir and Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed were also accompanied by the Federal Minister. Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi at Para Chinar, the headquarters of District Karam Inaugurated Working Focus Grammar School on Kadman Road .

In his address, the Federal Minister said that the establishment of schools will remove the educational backwardness in the area and the educational problems of the students will be solved. On this occasion, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi while talking to the media said that due to the lack of educational institutions in Karam district including Para Chinar, students are facing serious problems and like other areas, the suburbs of Para Chinar, Kadman Road and In the adjoining Zeyran desert too, female students were forced to go to distant areas for education due to lack of schools.

Keeping in view the public problems, he inaugurated the Working Focus Grammar School on Kadman Road with the funds of his ministry. Inshallah, the work on the school will start very soon.

By which the educational backwardness of the area will be removed.On this occasion, the tribal elders and the people of the area thanked Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Tori and appreciated his efforts in the development of the area.