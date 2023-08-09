Preparations in full swing to celebrate Independence Day

Like other parts of the country, preparations for the 76th Independence Day are in full swing in Rawalpindi division as the national flags, buntings and badges are selling like hot cake.

A large number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items were established with the start of August in several city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja and Urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad and other areas of the city. Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united. The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manner. Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their buildings beautifully.

Decorative items are in high demand these days including national flags, multi-colored garlands, badges, ‘Minar-e-Pakistan’ models and portraits of the Quaid-i-Azam and national heroes.

The printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business as ‘Jashan-e-Azadi’ preparations are at its peak and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal. According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic are the children who are busy in collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.