PTA and Metrix Pakistan arrange cyberspace conference in Abbottabad

The picturesque city of Abbottabad played host to a significant conference on the 5th of August 2023. Themed “Safe, Responsible, and Productive Use of Cyberspace,” this event was the result of a collaborative effort between the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Metrix Pakistan. Supported by the Youth Affairs Ministry of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the conference found its home at the prestigious Pine Hills Education System, providing an ideal backdrop for discussions on the digital realm.

The event was inaugurated by the Former Minister of Youth Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture & Sport of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Raja Faisal Zaman, whose presence added a touch of prestige and importance to the conference. He emphasized the significance of fostering a safer and secure digital environment for Pakistan’s youth. His opening remarks underlined the importance of collective efforts in promoting responsible internet usage and highlighted the need for such initiatives in the digital age

“Pakistan is entering a digital age, and it is our collective responsibility to equip our citizens with the necessary tools to navigate this landscape safely,” said Former Minister Raja Faisal Zaman during the inauguration. “The Safe & Secure Responsible Use of Cyberspace conference is a commendable initiative to educate our youth and professionals about cybersecurity, empowering them to make informed decisions while online.”

The conference’s panels and interactive showcases drew experts from the tech industry, governmental bodies, and educational institutions. Notably, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s Director, Muhammad Farooq, shared his visionary outlook during the event. He stated, “Now we have a plan to organize these type conferences in every city of Pakistan.” This proactive initiative aims to extend the impact of such conferences nationwide, empowering individuals from all corners of the country with essential knowledge about cybersecurity and responsible internet practices.

The interactive showcase sessions featured representatives from influential entities like PTA, TikTok, SnackVideo, and Teletaleem, shedding light on responsible and ethical technology use. The discussions transcended warnings, delving into strategies for nurturing youth potential in the digital age. The intricacies of Deepfake technology were explored, exposing its implications and potential safeguards.

The heart of the conference resided in the panel discussions, bringing together voices from diverse domains. Panelists from PTA, the Azad Jammu Kashmir IT Board, and the Markazi Anjuman Khuddam ul Quran Lahore engaged in insightful conversations about the myriad risks of the online realm, especially concerning young girls’ safety. They also deliberated on harnessing the internet’s potential to expedite the nation’s digital progress, steering towards a brighter future.

The collaboration between PTA and Metrix Pakistan symbolizes an unwavering commitment to cultivating a digital landscape that is secure and progressive. By forging strategic partnerships with governmental bodies, international tech giants, and educational institutions, PTA envisions a future that embraces innovation, awareness, and collective responsibility for the responsible use of cyberspace.

Set against the serene backdrop of Abbottabad’s Pine Hills Education System, this conference was not only a platform for insightful discussions but also a reminder of the harmony technology should establish with nature and society.

As PTA continue their partnership and plan to extend similar conferences to every city, Pakistan’s prospects in cybersecurity education and preparedness are set to reach new heights. With empowered individuals equipped with digital knowledge, the nation stands ready to navigate the digital landscape safely and responsibly. The event’s inauguration by Former Minister Raja Faisal Zaman added an esteemed endorsement to this crucial endeavor, reflecting the commitment of the nation’s leaders towards creating a safer and secure cyberspace for all.