Meghan Markle receives warning from Kate Middleton and William

The British royal family apparently has something negative to say about Meghan Markle’s treatment of Princess Charlotte.

There is speculation that “Meghan did something worse to Charlotte” that has yet to be revealed.

The allegations began to circulate after it was revealed that Meghan Markle is set to release her own book.

According to rumours, the Duchess of Sussex would also address “Prince Harry’s shortcomings” in her book.

The royal family is bracing for a series of fresh attacks that would come in the form of Meghan’s book.

While the royals usually do not publicaly react to allegations against them, they are known for speaking through their loyalist in the media.

It is also believed that they use pro-monarchy authors and journalists to reveal secret details.

The rumors about the royals having something very serious on Meghan have been seen as a subtle warning to the Duchess of Sussex before she writes something about Prince William and Kate Middleton.