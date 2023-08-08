Kate Middleton reaches out to Prince Harry for reconciliation?

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is reportedly working behind the scenes to help reconcile feuding royal brothers Prince William and Harry.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Kate Middleton is the only member of the royal family “helping the situation” between her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry.

However, the royal expert was unsure how much ‘dialogue’ there was currently with William and Harry.

But he says, “I think the only person that is helping the situation is Catherine, who is doing a brilliant job.”

The royal expert further said, “First of all when the king wants to see his grandchildren, for example, it’s important to say that a lot of it has been through Catherine.”

“But William and Harry, it’s a difficult one. I think as brothers they are more likely to get on the phone and have a conversation”, Robert Jobson said.

Robert Jobson’s comments came nearly a month after GB News reported, citing an insider, that Kate Middleton had reached out to Prince Harry amid rumours of a rift with the Duchess of Sussex.