Banks to remain closed on August 14

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it would be closed on August 14 (Monday) in observance of Independence Day.

According to a statement, all banks across the country will remain closed in accordance with the SBP.

Pakistan gained independence from India on August 14, 1947, thanks to the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muslims.

Every year, people decorate their vehicles, motorcycles, cars, and motorbikes with the green colour and Pakistani flags, while residents decorate their houses, bazaars, and markets with flags and lights to show their love for the country.

This year will mark 76 years since Pakistan’s independence.