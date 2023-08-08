USD to PKR – Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 August 2023

USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – The Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today on 8 August 2023 is Rs. 287.43. This is the interbank rate for the US Dollar to the Pakistani Rupee at the start of the business day today.

It is pertinent to mention that this Dollar to PKR (US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate in Pakistan) Today on 8 August 2023 in the interbank market and open market rates provided by banks or forex exchange companies are slightly higher.

However, all incoming remittances are credited to customers’ accounts based on the interbank rate, while outward transactions are charged as per open market rates. Basically, the banks charge customers open market rates when buying foreign currency and sell the same at interbank rates.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan (Dollar to PKR) Today

The US Dollar rate was Rs. 287.43 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) at the closing of the interbank market on Monday (7 August 2023) and the new closing rate for USD to PKR for 8 August 2023 will be updated at the end of the business day.

Below you will find the US Dollar to PKR (Pakistani Rupee) Dollar Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today on 8 August 2023 along with the appreciation and depreciation compared to the previous day (the table is updated at the end of the business day).

USD to PKR Exchange Rate in Pakistan Today