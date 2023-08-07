ECP rejects claims of PTI chief’s removal from party leadership

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday refuted media reports claiming that they were removing Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief from his party’s chairmanship. According to an ECP spokesperson, there has been no meeting within the ECP to discuss the removal of PTI chairman from his party position, and the matter is not currently under consideration. Earlier, there were reports in the national media that an important meeting was held at the Election Commission where the electoral body decided to remove Imran Khan from his post as party head. Notably, the deposed prime minister Imran Khan was arrested and sent to Attock jail on Saturday hours after a trial court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison while imposing on him a fine of Rs100,000 for “making false declarations about his assets to the polls supervisory body.