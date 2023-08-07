ICCI asks CDA to include Bara Kahu in Islamabad’s municipal limits

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Monday said the Capital Development Authority should include Bara Kahu in Islamabad’s Municipality as it had become one of the largest commercial centers of the Federal Capital. Due to lack of attention, the area traders were facing multiple problems, and as a CDA board member, he would play a role to resolve the same, he was while talking a delegation of Bara Kahu Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, led by its President Raja Zahid Dhaniyal, visited the ICCI.

He said he would pursue the CDA chairman to visit the Bara Kahu market for a first hand account of the problems being faced by the traders and then take necessary steps for their resolution. He assured the delegation that the ICCI would fully cooperate with their Association in its efforts for the betterment of Bara Kahu traders.

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Bara Kahu, President Raja Zahid Dhaniyal, in his remarks, said the problems of Bara Kahu area were not promptly resolved as it was considered a rural area. The area should be included in the municipal limits of Islamabad for its proper development, he added. He said the condition of Simli Dam Road had deteriorated. Likewise, road under the newly opened bypass was also in dilapidated condition. which needed urgent repair and carpeting.

He said there were serious sewage problems in Bara Kahu while the drainage system was also not functioning properly. The sanitation arrangements in Bara Kahu were almost non-existent, while the Bara Kahu market also needed a filtration plant and public toilets.

He said there was no parking facility available in the Bara Kahu market and urged the CDA to construct a multi-storied parking plaza in the area. Former ICCI president Zafar Bakhtawari also urged the CDA and the Municipal Corporation Islamabad to develop Bara Kahu on modern lines.