Daniel Vettori named new Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach

NEW DELHI: Daniel Vettori has replaced Brian Lara as the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Vettori was previously head coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore, from 2014 to 2018, and is currently working as the assistant coach with the Australia men’s team. The latest update means Sunrisers will have a fourth head coach in six seasons, with Tom Moody (2019 and 2022), Trevor Bayliss (2020 and 2021), and Lara (2023) preceding Vettori. Lara had replaced Moody ahead of the 2023 IPL season, but the side finished last (tenth) with four wins and ten losses. At the moment, Vettori is head coach of the Birmingham Phoenix men’s team at the Hundred, and since May 2022, has been with the Australia men’s national side. His coaching resume also includes stints with Barbados Royals in the CPL, with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League and with Middlesex in the Vitality Blast, all as head coach, and a spell as spin-bowling consultant with the Bangladesh men’s national team.