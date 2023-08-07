IG Punjab assures doctor’s delegation to bring killers of Dr Umar to justice

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was met by a delegation comprising Young Doctors Association Punjab and presidents of all chapters of Lahore at the Central Police Office. Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Abid Gharki, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi were also present on the occasion. The delegation of Young Doctors Association talked about the investigation of Dr. Muhammad Umar Rafiq, who was kidnapped and killed in Wariyam area of Jhang district. The IG asked the delegation to bring the killers of Dr. Umar to justice and assured full cooperation.

In a telephonic contact with Dr. Abid Khan during the meeting, Dr. Usman Anwar ordered RPO Faisalabad to conduct a full inquiry regarding local police response including SHO in this matter. He also immediately asked RPO Faisalabad and DPO Jhang to contact the family of the doctor and directed that RPO Faisalabad, DPO Jhang to meet the family of the deceased doctor. The widow of the deceased doctor will be provided full security, IG Punjab said. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that the RPO Faisalabad should submit a progress report in the next 24 hours regarding the Jhang case. IG Punjab directed that strict action should be taken against those responsible and no effort should be spared to provide immediate justice to the family of the slain doctor.