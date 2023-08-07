Muqam distributes laptops among students in Swat

University of Swat was privileged to host the prestigious Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 Laptop Distribution Ceremony, a flagship initiative of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, executed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan. The event witnessed the distribution of laptops to deserving students, furthering the government’s commitment to promoting digital empowerment and academic excellence among the youth. The ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Advisor to PM Amir Muqam, who emphasized the significance of technology in education and its role in shaping a progressive and knowledge-based society. The distinguished representatives from HEC also attended the ceremony, highlighting the strong partnership between the government and educational institutions in uplifting the nation through education.