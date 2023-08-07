Sindh IGP chairs meeting to discuss e-tagging of habitual offenders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday presided over a high-level meeting to review and discuss the implementation of e-tagging to monitor habitual offenders. The purpose of the meeting was to effectively eradicate street crimes and ensure the arrest of the accused, according to a spokesman for Sindh Police.

The DIGP-CIA gave a detailed briefing on the actual success of the arrests of habitual criminals involved in street or other serious crimes and their e-tagging through bracelets/collars and their monitoring. Memon said that among the features of ankle, tagging were receiving calls and SMS, going to emergency mode and GPS working etc. Apart from this, under court orders, the offender can be restricted to a certain distance.

The IGP said the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Bill 2022 had been framed by the Sindh government and its formal approval had also been given. He instructed all the participants of the meeting to prepare comprehensive recommendations containing all the necessary departmental and legal issues for clean and transparent procurement of tender for e-tagging collar/bracelet under Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) Rules and send them for further necessary steps.