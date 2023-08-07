Speakers stress to promote education with cutting-edge

A three-day Capacity Building Training Workshop Series, funded by the Government of United States and administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), was inaugurated with a grand opening session at the main campus , University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) Muzaffarbad on Monday. The workshop was a collaborative effort between the University of Gujarat and USEFP. Distinguished guests, faculty members, and department heads, including Prof. Dr. Zahid Yousuf, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Gujarat; Dr. Haroon Rashid, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, UAJK; Meritorious Professor Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Chief Librarian; Dr. Sawera Mujeeb Shami, Head of the Department of Digital Media; Dr. Shahida Khalique, Coordinator of the Department of Mass Communication UAJK; Additional Registrar, University of Sardar Zafar Iqbal, graced the inaugural session with their presence. Dr. Zahid Yousuf, Dean of Social Sciences at the University of Gujarat, addressing the participants said the primary objective of this training workshop was to equip faculty members of UAJK with innovative advancements and modern approaches in research and media, enabling them to offer students a fresh perspective and promote academic growth.

Dr. Zahid Yousuf emphasized that the upcoming era will witness a convergence between digital media and teaching principles, making it more accessible for educators to guide students in meaningful ways. He added that the implementation of this workshop will ensure that professors adeptly meet the demands of a digitally-driven future, providing effective education to students.” Dr. Haroon Rashid, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences at UAJK, praised the workshop’s organization, envisioning a promising future. He highlighted that faculty members will gain invaluable insights into various subjects, encompassing not only trends in digital communication but also other critical aspects, thereby fostering a comprehensive educational environment.

Chief Librarian, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, commended USEFP’s program, deeming it a positive stride towards enhancing the quality of education to meet the demand of modern high tech era. He underscored the significance of effectively utilization of latest technology to promote education. A theme further expounded upon by Prof. Dr. Sumera Mujeeb Shami, the workshop facilitator, during her session. The workshop aims to equip participants with practical skills in utilizing cutting-edge technology to advance education. It provides a platform for knowledge exchange and mutual learning, fostering a collaborative environment that undoubtedly contributes to the growth and development of both participating institutions.