Sarah Khan joins ‘Barbie’ social media bandwagon

Actress Sarah Khan has become the latest celebrity to post content relating to the ‘Barbie’ film on the social media application Instagram.

The actress shared a video of herself on the visual-sharing platform. Her post showed her walking in an elegant white outfit.

Sarah Khan, commenting about the film, said she is not ‘Barbie.’

It is pertinent to mention that several Pakistani stars have posted content about the film about the Mattel doll. Earlier, Kinza Hashmi unleashed her inner Barbie via Instagram reel.

Moreover, Nawal Saeed expressed her displeasure of Barbie posts appearing on her timeline. She asked the fans how to remove them as it did not interest her.

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, the movie sends Mattel Inc.’s iconic doll on an adventure into the real world.

Earlier, production company Warner Bros. announced that box office earnings of the Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starrer crossed $1 billion in the United States and worldwide since its release over two weeks ago.

It raked in $459 million from the United States and another $572.1 million across the world over the weekend. Its total collection stood at a total of $1.0315 billion. The media analytics firm Comscore confirmed the numbers provided by Warner Bros.