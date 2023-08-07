Sami Khan blessed with a baby boy

A-list actor Sami Khan and his wife Shanzay, have been blessed with their second child, a baby boy.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star and his wife, as the two welcomed their second child earlier this week, Khan announced via Instagram stories on Sunday.

Taking to his social media handles, Khan posted a monochromatic picture of a baby’s feet with the joyous announcement on the stories. “MashaAllah, Alhamdulilah, thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star,” he wrote. Moreover, the actor also mentioned that his son was born on August 2 and the proud parents have named him Shahmir Khan. He concluded the announcement post by requesting his followers to remember the family in prayers.

Thousands of the actor’s fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child via the comments sections of the posts on entertainment pages.

It is pertinent to mention that Sami Khan married his wife Shanzay Khan in 2009, and the couple is now parents to two kids, an elder daughter Mahnoor, 7, and a son.